The Swiss in Canada suffer from heat up to 50 degrees

Extreme weather: temperatures in Canada currently reach 50 degrees Celsius. Nau.ch spoke to Swiss who have lived in Canada for a number of years.
The basics in brief
- Temperatures in Canada are around 50 degrees Celsius.
- 500 people have died from the heat, and authorities expect the numbers to rise.
- The local Swiss also suffer from the heat.
One of the worst heat waves is raging in Canada right now. In just six days you are already More than 500 people died. The authorities assume that this is the number will continue to increase. It was in western Canada due to forest fires According to the authorities, about a thousand people have already left their homes.
Temperatures remain at an extreme level at about 50°C. I also wrote about the coming days Peter did not help the Canadians. “When the temperature was around 40 degrees, we had to keep the blinds shut and tied sheets to the windows so the sun wouldn’t shine through,” a Swiss couple in Canada told Nau.ch.
What about heat do you have it too?
79%
Yes, just unbearable!
1
Yes, just unbearable!
21%
It can’t be hot enough for me.
2
It can’t be hot enough for me.
Daniel and Kate Von Cannell live in Victoria on Vancouver Island. There they run the Swiss Victorian Society. “At the moment The heat wave is overTemperatures have returned to normal, between 22 and 26 degrees.
But this was different a few days ago. The two do not have air conditioning. “But our fans ran uninterrupted.”
“On the second day of the heat wave, we had to sleep in the basement. We also took cold showers several times a day,” says von Kanel. On the third day they went to the restaurant to eat. “Cooking at home was impossible in the heat. We were lucky that many restaurants had to close temporarily.” It was very hot and therefore impossible for the staff to work in the kitchen.
“Time to jump into the pool!”
Lily Sein vom Interior Swiss Club in Vernon, UK ColombiaHe has lived in Canada for 51 years. “Just yesterday we had 32 degrees in the shade again, so it’s time to jump in the pool,” she tells Nau.ch.
It’s really sexy shootingthat broke out all over the country. “It’s really sad that people have lost everything. Sometimes they didn’t even have time to take anything with them.”
Swiss in Richmond: “They even made Bircher’s Mosley!”
Urs and Juliet Fricker live in Richmond, a suburb of Vancouver. They lead Vancouver village music. We live on the coast and so far have escaped extreme temperatures. However, a few days passed with temperatures above 30 degrees. The maximum temperature was 37 degrees.
Since the climate is rather humid, the temperatures are very hot. “We took it easy during this time and were mostly home. Most of all, we ate with ease. We even made Bircher’s muesli! And of course a lot more! Water drunk! “
“Typical entrepreneur. Lifelong beer expert. Hipster-friendly internet buff. Analyst. Social media enthusiast.”