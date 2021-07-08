The Swiss Covid certificate is valid from 9 July in the European Union

for travel

Brussels gives green light: Swiss Covid certificate valid in EU from Friday Switzerland is the first non-EU country to join the EU system. This means that Swiss holiday travelers can use their Covid certificate across the European Union from Friday.

Print or on your mobile phone: the Swiss Covid certificate is now also valid in the European Union Keystone

About a week after EU countries activated mutual recognition of their Covid certificates, Switzerland will also be linked to the system. The relevant decision was taken by the European Union Commission on Thursday after consulting with member states. It will be published in the Official Journal of the European Union on Friday. This means that Swiss Covid certificates are automatically valid in all 27 member states of the European Union and in the European Economic Area countries Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein.

After Switzerland confirmed that it met technical requirements and in return accepted all Covid certificates from EU countries, Switzerland was the first country to be integrated into the EU system, EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders said on Wednesday in the European Parliament. The basis is the agreement on the free movement of persons.

I am happy to announce that Switzerland 🇨🇭 will be linked to the CO digital COVID certification system. This is the first adequacy decision made under the DCC. This will facilitate safer #free movement between the European Union and Switzerland. Read more ⤵️https://t.co/n43RyGs4ln – Didier Reynders (@dreynders) July 8, 2021

No need to quarantine or any other evidence with the certificate



A Covid certificate shows whether someone has been vaccinated, recovered or tested negative for Covid. It can be saved in the form of a QR code on a mobile phone or printed and is intended to enable unobstructed travel in Europe. If the traveler has a valid Covid certificate, it is expected that EU countries will not require any quarantine or additional evidence such as tests or vaccination certificates. All vaccines approved in the European Union are accepted. However, EU member states have insisted that they be able to continue to make independent decisions about testing or quarantine obligations and other travel restrictions if the epidemiological situation requires it.

Each country decides for itself whether certification is also mandatory for visiting restaurants or cultural events. In accordance with the will of the European Union Commission, those without a certificate should not be prevented from entering any country. However, depending on the requirements in each individual country, he may have to anticipate quarantine or other restrictions. Some EU countries such as Ireland or Malta are still behind in implementing Covid certification.

For the EU, Switzerland is a suitable test case that should bring experience in the coupling of other third countries. Many non-EU countries, such as the Balkans as well as the UK, USA and Canada, are trying to join the EU system.