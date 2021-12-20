The Swedish royal family reveals details of their children

live for several years Princess Madeleine of Sweden (39) already with her husband Chris O’Neill (47) in the United States. The royal émigrés, with their three children, Leonor (7), Nicholas (6) and Adrian (3), live separate lives from the public – unless Madeleine and the family travel to Sweden to join the royal family. Little is known about her private daily life in the USA. So far, there’s a secret, too: The three children have dual citizenship – although Leonor is the only one born in the United States.