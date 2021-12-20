The Swedish royal family reveals details of their children

RTL>entertainment>
December 20, 2021 – 12:10 pm hour
These royal bloodlines have a special status
live for several years Princess Madeleine of Sweden (39) already with her husband Chris O’Neill (47) in the United States. The royal émigrés, with their three children, Leonor (7), Nicholas (6) and Adrian (3), live separate lives from the public – unless Madeleine and the family travel to Sweden to join the royal family. Little is known about her private daily life in the USA. So far, there’s a secret, too: The three children have dual citizenship – although Leonor is the only one born in the United States.
Beautiful international!
Leonor was born in America on February 20, 2014, hence he holds both Swedish and American citizenship. So far, this has been at least suspected, if not officially confirmed. When asked by the Swedish “Royal Central” magazine, the court confirmed: Yes, Leonor, Nicholas and Adrian are all cosmopolitan! Swedish citizenship comes from Mama Madeleine and American citizenship from British-American Papa Chris. It is clear: with these passes, Madeleine’s offspring will be able to choose where they want to live. (lsc)
