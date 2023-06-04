The survey shows how satisfied the owners really are

Homepage a job

The heat pump preferred by Habeck is currently experiencing a real boom. But are heat pump owners really satisfied with their investment after that? New polls show that.

BERLIN – The Traffic Light Alliance is planning a thermal transition – and in the coming years more and more heating owners will switch to renewable energies. Among other things, the heating laws of Economy Minister Robert Habeck (Green) and Construction Minister Clara Jewitz (SPD) should make this possible. A draft from the Ministry of Economic Affairs – which is currently being reviewed – states, among other things, that the installation of new gas and oil heating systems should be banned from 2024. Instead, sustainable heating systems should be installed – such as the heat pump favored by Habeck.

Heat pump owners are just as happy as owners of gas heating

Heat pumps, which used to be a niche topic in Germany, are now experiencing a real boom. If you want to buy a heat pump, you have to invest a lot, but it is considered sustainable and economical in terms of consumption. But how do heat pump owners actually view their investment?

This was shown by a survey conducted by the British non-governmental organization Nesta in Great Britain. For this purpose, more than 2,500 heat pump owners and more than 1,000 people with gas heating in the UK were surveyed last winter.

The result: According to the researchers, 81 percent of homes with heat pumps are just as or more satisfied than their previous heating systems, including gas or oil heating. In general, heat pump owners are just as satisfied with the survey as owners of a gas heating system. Madeleine Gabriel, director of sustainability at Nesta, told the British newspaper GuardiansThat the findings should address “outdated” concerns about heat pumps.

Survey in Germany: Most heat pump owners are satisfied

In Germany too time Conducted a survey on heat pumps – with similar results. According to this, the vast majority of homeowners are satisfied with their heat pump investment. More than 77 percent of the respondents stated that the purchase was financially viable for them. Just under eight percent disagree. According to the newspaper, a total of 3,366 responses from readers with detailed information were included in the evaluation.