The Supreme Court rejects Trump’s latest lawsuit over the election result

The last objection from the former president to the election result in the United States was still open. Now a court ruled against the review – it wouldn’t have changed the election result anyway.

MOr, more than six weeks after former US President Donald Trump stepped down, the Supreme Court of the United States dismissed yet another Republican objection to the election result. Angered by his election defeat at the end of December, Trump turned to the Supreme Court once again to take action against the election result – this time in Wisconsin. The court ruled that the case would not be heard, as it announced on Monday. According to US media, this was Trump’s last appeal against the pending election result to the Supreme Court.

According to his campaign team, Trump wanted to investigate, among other things, that elections in Wisconsin would be declared unconstitutional and null due to “multiple legal violations.” Trump’s victory in Wisconsin won’t change the election result. Democrat Joe Biden won the elections last November by a clear margin.

Trump defended himself against his electoral defeat with dozens of lawsuits and presented himself as the victim of systematic electoral fraud. Neither he nor his lawyers have provided any documented evidence to support his allegations. Dozens of court cases were dismissed, including several in the Supreme Court, and Biden has been in office since January 20.