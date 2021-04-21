The storming of the Capitol building – a surprising turning point – an American policeman died of a stroke

Brian Secnick became a martyr for his mob opponent. An investigation now shows that he died a “natural death.” Hubert Wetzel from Washington

The cause of death is now clarified: a photo of the late Police Officer Brian Siknick on the U.S. Capitol. Photography: Brendan Smyalovsky (AFP)

In the police officer who soon after A storm of Trump supporters He died in the Washington Capitol Building on January 6, according to official information, there is no violent cause of death. According to a report before “Washington Post” Instead, the responsible forensic pathologist in the US capital came to the conclusion that Officer Brian Seknick died a “natural death” – due to two sittings. The thesis that Sicknick was fatally wounded in the confrontation with protesters is difficult to support.

The 42-year-old Seknik was a member of the Capitol Police, the police force responsible for security around the U.S. Parliament. On January 6, when fans were angry at President-elect Donald Trump Stormed into buildings, Sicknick was on duty there. Like dozens of other Capitol Police officers, he was involved in physical clashes with protesters and two people sprayed it with bear spray, a type of tear gas that can be purchased in the United States for use when hiking in the wilderness against bears in an emergency.

At the start of the investigation, there was also an allegation in the room that protesters had hit Sicknick with a fire extinguisher during scuffles and hit his head. After a few hours of confrontation, Sicknick collapsed and died the next day. For the Democrats, the dead policeman instantly became a political martyr. Pictured as a loyal patriot who sacrificed his life defending the Capitol, the home of American democracy.

The US Department of Justice immediately followed suit, saying that Seknick had died of wounds sustained in the battle for Parliament. Sicknick was later placed on the Capitol, and has since been buried in Arlington National Cemetery.

Memorable photos: Trump supporters at the Washington Capitol. Photo: Jim Lou Scalzo (EPA)

For Republicans, who like to see themselves as a party supporting the police, the dead officer was a political problem. In the Dismissal procedures, Which the Democrats prosecuted after January 6 against then-President Trump, the death of Secnick played a significant role. Republicans had to wonder how they could continue to stand by a president whose supporters allegedly beat a police officer to death.

It has always been evident that Sicknick wasn’t killed by being hit by a fire extinguisher. The investigation authorities have not brought any murder charges against the two people involved in the confrontation with the officer who have since been arrested – indicating that the two men are only indirectly responsible for the officer’s death, if any. According to the now-known autopsy results, it is unlikely that there was a murder charge in the case.

‘No causal relationship’

From a medical point of view, it cannot be excluded that the bear spray attack somehow contributed to the strokes from which Sicknick died. But according to the Washington Post, the pathologist could not find a causal link between the two events. There is no evidence that the spray caused a serious allergic reaction, for example, a pathologist Francisco Diaz, who examined Seknik’s body, told the newspaper.

