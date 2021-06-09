The state of Baden-Württemberg plans to set up a representative office in London

Stuttgart (dpa/lsw) – The state of Baden-Württemberg wants to open its own foreign representation in London. This was announced by Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann (the Greens) on Wednesday in Stuttgart after a video call with British Secretary of State for International Trade Policy Greg Hands. “With our office in Baden-Württemberg, we want to create a visible anchor on site.”

Above all, this should contribute to the continuation and strengthening of economic and innovation relations, commercialization of sites, and networks of science and research. “By leaving the EU, Great Britain has taken a path that I regret.” But he was also relieved that the European Union and the government in London were able to conclude a trade and cooperation agreement before the end of the transition period. “After all, the UK remains one of our main trading partners.”