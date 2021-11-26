The start of the first clinical study using a nasal spray vaccine against Alzheimer’s disease

The Alzheimer’s vaccine contains a protein called proteolin. It is obtained from bacteria and stimulates the immune system. It was originally developed as a booster for other vaccines. Protulin alone has been shown to stimulate immune cells from lymph nodes in the neck and neck to migrate to the brain and remove beta-amyloid deposits that are typical of Alzheimer’s disease.

Over the past 20 years, there has been increasing evidence that the immune system plays a major role in eliminating beta-amyloid. Professor Dr. said. Tanuja Chitneys.

In the clinical study, 16 participants aged 60 to 85 with symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease were given two doses of the vaccine intranasally each week. The main objective of the Phase 1 study is to establish the safety and tolerability of the vaccine. The research team will also measure the effect of proteolin on the participants’ immune responses.

“The beginning of the first human study using a nasal vaccine against Alzheimer’s disease is a milestone. Over the past two decades, we have accumulated preclinical evidence indicating the potential of this nasal vaccine. If human clinical trials show that the vaccine is safe and effective, it can be administered early to prevent Alzheimer’s disease in people. at-risk” Howard L. Weiner, co-director of the Center for Neurological Disorders at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston.