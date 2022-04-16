The Sprint Sequence must bring back the silver

Doping was detected in Chijindu Ujah. Now the British sprint relay must bring back its silver medals from the 2021 Olympics.
The basics in brief
- Chijindu Ujah (28) was abused at the Tokyo Olympics.
- The Briton of Nigerian descent won the silver in the relay.
- Now he and his innocent colleagues have to give up their medals.
The British sprint relay should bring back his silver from the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. The reason for this is the doping penalty against Chijindu Ujah. This was announced by the British National Olympic Committee (BOA).
“We are deeply saddened by the need to return the medals, certificates and pins. Especially for the three athletes who were affected through no fault of their own, BOA CEO Andy Anson said in a statement.
“However, we must comply with the ruling of the American Court of Arbitration,” Anson continued. Finally, it was also made clear to other countries that this applies to doping violations. In February, the CAS Court of Sports subsequently annulled Tokyo’s silver medal in the relay.
Olympic Games: Canada is now in second place
Ujah (28) tested positive for two substances that have similar effects to anabolic and androgenic steroids. Auja denied using steroids, explaining the results by taking contaminated food supplements.
In Tokyo, the British finished second behind Olympic champion Italy. In addition to Ujah, his relay teammates Nathaniel Mitchell Blake, Richard Keelty and Zurnell Hughes lost their medals. Canada climbs to the silver, and China takes the bronze.
