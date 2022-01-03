The spectator recognizes melanoma on the sidelines

MWith a suspected life-saving diagnosis on the sidelines, the medical student beat a Canadian ice hockey club and fans across the country — and made a positive start to the new year that’s now spreading around the world. Brian “Reed” Hamilton, one of the first-team supervisors for the Vancouver Canucks ice hockey team, was searching for his savior with a message distributed by the club on Saturday via Twitter.

Hamilton wrote: “To the woman I am trying to find: You changed my life and now I want to find you to say thank you very much.” The woman was one of the spectators in the Seattle Kraken’s game against the Vancouver Canucks on October 23. She discovered a suspicious mole on the neck of the stewardess kit in front of her and desperately tried to get his attention.

A message written on the phone screen

Finally, she wrote a message on her cell phone. I raised the screen to the section separating the Canucks seat so that Hamilton could read it. “The mole on the back of her neck could be cancerous. Please go to the doctor!”

Hamilton’s letter to his anonymous savior spread quickly and within an hour it was located. It was Nadia Popovici, 22, who was recently accepted into medical school. Hamilton back at a press conference with a great happiness. “The only reason for the letter is because I really wanted to tell her that her insistence and everything she did was taken very seriously.”

“You saved my life,” he said. “She didn’t pull me out of a burning car, but she pulled me out of the blazing fire.”



Nadia Popovici and Brian Hamilton meet in Vancouver on New Year’s Day.

:



Photo: AFP Photo Library/Vancouver Canucks



Hamilton himself never noticed the dangerous mole. After a few days of warning he turned to the team doctor who recommended cutting the area immediately. On subsequent examination, the mole was found to be a malignant melanoma, also known as black melanoma. Fortunately, Hamilton said, it hasn’t yet penetrated the deeper layers of the skin.

replied in a timely manner

The doctors would have explained to him that if he had done nothing for another four or five years, the cancer would have killed him.

So Hamilton celebrated Popovici as a “champion”. She is “an incredible person who took the time to notice something unsettling and then find a way to draw attention to it during the chaos of ice hockey.”

On Saturday night, Popovici and Hamilton met face to face in another game between the Canucks and the Kraken in Seattle. Popovici told Hamilton, “What a great way to start my path to medical school! This is invaluable.” She is so happy for Hamilton “that you got her checked out.”

During the match, when Popovici donned an octopus shirt, both teams announced that they would support Popovici’s medical studies with $10,000.