The shock of more than 4 dead in Canada: a targeted Muslim family ran over

The shock across the country is great. It appears that a 20-year-old targeted a Muslim family with his pickup truck near Toronto, Canada. Four people were killed – two women, a man and a fifteen-year-old youth were killed. Only a nine-year-old boy survived being seriously injured. Ed Holder, mayor of the Canadian city of London, said the victims were from three generations of family members on an evening outing.

“We believe the victims of this horrific incident were attacked because of their Islamic beliefs,” said Stephen Williams, chief of police in London near Toronto.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was stunned. He wrote on Twitter that he is also thinking of the boy and that he hopes he will get better soon.

The alleged attacker in riot gear was arrested 7 kilometers away.

The president of the Canadian Muslim Council, Mustafa Farooq, spoke of a terrible hate-motivated attack. “This is an act of terrorism on Canadian soil and it must be dealt with as such,” Farouk said.

According to Canadian media, the victims are from a family of Pakistani origin. Many people came to the scene to lay flowers.