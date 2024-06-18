June 19, 2024

The senator says the U.S. “must do more” in pursuing Chinese technology initiatives

Jordan Lambert June 18, 2024 2 min read

The chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee said Tuesday that U.S. intelligence agencies must do a better job of tracking advanced Chinese technology and other initiatives in various areas.

“Our intelligence agencies are traditionally used to spying — you spy on the military, you spy on the government. They don’t necessarily go after all the tech companies,” Senator Mark Warner told reporters. . “They’re not monitoring where China is digging up rare earths. We need to continue to monitor what China is doing, not just in chips, but obviously in many areas. The Chinese side has “failed a few times,” Warner said. Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp’s advanced 7-nanometer semiconductor chips He also expressed concern about China’s advanced efforts in life sciences and biotechnology, as well as other issues affecting chip-making equipment makers, such as manufacturing capacity.

“We don’t see any signs that China is not investing at full speed and trying to not only win but dominate,” Warner continued.

Reuters reported in February that the Biden administration cut off SMIC’s most advanced factory from further US imports after it produced an advanced chip for Huawei’s Mate 60 Pro phone.

Warner said the U.S. should do more to control imports of chips and chip-making equipment into China.

“Unfortunately, Western chip manufacturers, knowingly or unknowingly, are still selling their tools and products in violation of the ban,” Warner said.

Warner said U.S. investors in TikTok’s parent company, China-based ByteDance, should try to “push China out of at least the non-Chinese part” of the popular short-form video app used by 170 million Americans. . American investors own 40% of Byte Dance. Warner said he was unsure whether China would allow the sale of TikTok.

TikTok did not immediately respond to a request for comment. In April, the US Congress passed legislation requiring ByteDance to divest TikTok of its US assets by January 19 next year or face a ban. TikTok and ByteDance sued to block the law. Warner, who opposes the ban, added: “But at the end of the day, the law is the law.” (Reporting by David Shepherdson in Washington, Editing by Matthew Lewis)

