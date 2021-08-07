The seer must be weakened with the next correction

Last Tuesday, Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment published the tenth season of the Battle Royale shooter “Apex Legends”. Under the name “Origin”, players were offered a revised version of the “Edge of the World” map, new arena maps, in-game modifications and a new legend.

The seer causes discussions

The new legend called “Sir” is currently the focus of discussions. With his skills, he can identify the opponent’s heartbeat through walls, identify the opponent and reveal his life indicator or mark the area where the steps and positions of the competing opponents appear in real time. According to many players, Seer is currently very powerful, which is why you cannot do without it if you want to succeed in Battle Royale.

Immediately Reddit- AMA The developers answered players’ questions and got a sneak peek at the launch of Season 10. Owned by Game Engineer Travis Norden next sentence seer met:

“Seer got off to a strong start, which was also hope. He also brought a lot of new gameplay elements to the game (HP bars, dropouts) which sparked a lot of discussion among players, which is great to see as well. However, it must be said that Seer He’s probably too strong at this point and will receive some balance updates with the upcoming patch.”

If you are now afraid that you will have to wait a long time to make these changes, you can rest assured. Changes should not be made until mid-season correction. Although you won’t make any fundamental changes to Seer’s abilities, his tactical ability shouldn’t be as impressive in the future.

Moreover, there are plans to make further improvements to Wattson, Crypto and Bangalore, even if they do not want to give a specific time frame. In addition, it has not yet been possible to determine a date for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of “Apex Legends”. In the future, one would also like to review the level system.

