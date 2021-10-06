The second season of Canadian drama begins on Universal TV – fernsehserien.de

Each of the five newcomers has their own unique way of approaching patient care, and Grace, Ashley, Keon, Nizinen, and Wolf still have to learn how to work together as a team. At the start of Season 2, the hospital is like a battlefield, as St. Mary’s Hospital is literally overwhelmed with patients. The situation is also tough for our heroes, as they have to deal with Kate Faulkner (Rachel Ancherell; Captain Nahan in “Star Trek: Discovery”), the new chief nursing officer who keeps them on their toes.

The main cast includes: Tyra Skovbye as Grace Knight, who is looking for a fresh start in a nursing job. Natasha Callis as adrenaline junkie Ashley Collins; Jordan Johnson-Hinds as former college football player Keon Colby; Sandy Seydoux as Nazanin Khan, who comes from a wealthy Indian family; and Donald Maclean Jr. as the meek Wolf Burke, whose secret could jeopardize his job. Then there’s Ryan-James Hatanaka as Dr. Evan Wallace, charismatic chief of the emergency department, and Nicola Correa Damod as sharp-tongued gynecologist Dr. Vanessa Banks.

Producer is “Rookie Blue” creator Tassi Cameron. In Canada, the series is at home with the global broadcaster, as its second season ran last summer. It is currently unclear if there will also be a third season.