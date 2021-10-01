The second round of the Conference League – Basel comes against Kairat Almaty for the first win – Sport

In the second leg match against Kazakh champion Kairat Almaty, Bayern clinched 4-2 at home.

Michael Lange with a double pack and Arthur Cabral leads Baszler on the path to victory in the first half.

Despite the first win in the conference league, FC Basel missed the top of the Group H table, as Karabakh won 4-1 in Nicosia.

Admittedly, the starting position was more fun for FCB than in the opening match in Baku. At that time, Baszler traveled to Azerbaijan after 3 draws in the league in a row. This time, well-travelled opponents from Almaty were well received by “Bebbi” after two wins in eastern Switzerland and a victory in the “Classic”.

It was previously a double whammy for Basel

However, it was an attractive team effort that saw Bayern win at home on bounties. The Basel team used a mixture of great self-confidence and terrifying superiority in the early stages to score two goals:

15. Minute: Michael Lange crossed in the middle, with Liam Millar perfectly heading the ball for Arthur Cabral, who – again with a header – nodded to lead.

Tall, Cabral steals the show

Before the break (40), Lang, who moved into the starting line-up for Sergio Lopez, followed suit. Once again there was a corner kick at the origin of the goal. The Swiss from eastern Switzerland scored 3-0 from close range after Kairat’s Jose Kante ran under the ball.

The Kazakhstan guests had their first chance to score with a shot from Kante into the outside net after 11 minutes, but most of them remained pale in the first half. It should have been clear in front of 8,000 spectators at Basel’s St. Jakob-Park early on that they could celebrate their first Conference League victory in their first home game.

Kazakhs are attending, Basel is disintegrating

Another photo was presented to them in the second half. Although Bayern rose to 4-0 via Dan Ndwi (49) on loan from Nice, it was the guests who later took charge of the match. First, Cante gave a sign of life with a fine finish (65th), before Ricardo Alves allowed the guests to cheer for a second time after a penalty (69th).

Despite raising guests, Bayern then proved clear enough to win over time. Since Karabakh’s 4-1 win over Omonia Nicosia of late, Basler has missed the top of the Group E table. On the first day of the match, no goals were scored in both matches.