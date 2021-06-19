The second match in Group D – Scotland challenge England by one point – Sports

The expectations for England’s match against Scotland were huge: Wembley, Regen – the heart of football, what more do you want. For the first time since 1996, England and Scotland faced each other in the Championship match. About 22,000 spectators, including 2,600 Scots, remained occupied at the stadium.

Barriers stood after Defeat to the Czech Republic With back to the wall. In order to be able to survive against England, a significant increase in performance was required – also in the combat zone.

And it came: just under half an hour later, Steve Clark’s side had already made more mistakes than the entire game against the Czech Republic.

Meanwhile, the English team collected chances. John Stones opened the scoring in the 11th minute with a header at the post. A little later, Mason Mount pushed the ball wide of the Scottish goal. For their part, Scotland were tight on chances, but could have taken the lead after a shot from Stephen O’Donnell in the 31st minute. Jordan Pickford’s motorcade prevented it.

And where was Harry Kane? Even in the second match of the European Championship, the star has not yet been able to convince. Also from Raheem Sterling, “Man of the Match” From the first English match against CroatiaThere was nothing to be seen. Go to cabins without goals. The Scottish Gate seemed better protected than the British Crown Jewels in the Tower of London.

More pressure but no goals

England continued to look for a way to score after the first half. Gareth Southgate’s side really wanted to get into the Round of 16 early. The pressure on the Scottish Gate rose and rose. But Mount, Foden and Reese James missed their chances. On the other hand, James saved from the goal line after a header from Lyndon Dykes (62nd minute).

Meanwhile, Kane had to leave the field in the 74th minute. He replaced the disappointing “Three Lions” captain Marcus Rashford. The Manchester United striker also remained pale in colour. A potential foul in the penalty area by Andrew Robertson on Sterling in the 79th minute caused an uproar. But the whistle of Spanish referee Antonio Mateo Lahoz remained silent.

In injury time there was still a rugby-like crush in front of the Scottish goal, but the English could no longer capitalize on that either.

The Scots finished the Scots team successfully – thus ending the 115th duel between the two 0-0 – as well as the first duel on 30 November 1872. The group of English stars remained below their means. On the other hand, Scotland were not only convincing in terms of fighting and returned to the championship.

So it continues

After the draw, England will have to settle for second place in the group for the time being. The Czechs are ranked first in the table. On Tuesday there will be a top match between the two teams. In the meantime, the chances of Scotland and Croatia for the Round of 16 still stand. So it stays exciting in Group D., where you can watch both matches live on SRF from 8:30pm. The game starts at 9:00 pm.