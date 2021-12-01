World

The Search for the Origin: Where did the Omikron really come from?

December 1, 2021
Esmond Barker

  • 1/6

    The Omikron variant is already in Europe – but that was before South Africa issued a warning.

  • 2/6

    On November 26, South Africa and Botswana announced that the Omikron variant is in circulation.

  • 5/6

    Also in Scotland, several people were infected with Omicron on November 20. You have no background about travel.

  • 6/6

    The origin of Omikron remains unclear.

The search for the omicron variant origin of the coronavirus continues. Botswana and South Africa were the first countries to discover – and report on – the variant. But this does not mean that Omikron comes from South Africa.

“Most of the first Omicron cases in Botswana are out of travel,” Health Minister Edwin Dekolotti said. On November 26, the Botswana government announced that the new alternative “has been demonstrated in four foreign nationals”. This arrived on November 7. They are foreign diplomats.

See also  Controversial corporate movie splits Austria - Linz is spreading fast

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *