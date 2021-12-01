The Search for the Origin: Where did the Omikron really come from?

1/6 The Omikron variant is already in Europe – but that was before South Africa issued a warning.

The search for the omicron variant origin of the coronavirus continues. Botswana and South Africa were the first countries to discover – and report on – the variant. But this does not mean that Omikron comes from South Africa.

“Most of the first Omicron cases in Botswana are out of travel,” Health Minister Edwin Dekolotti said. On November 26, the Botswana government announced that the new alternative “has been demonstrated in four foreign nationals”. This arrived on November 7. They are foreign diplomats.

The first positive omicron cases in mid-November

Dekolotti did not mention their nationality in order to avoid stigmatization, according to their statements. As a result, South Africa also warned on November 26 that the Omikron variant had been detected for the first time. These samples were taken between 14 and 16 November.

The delay between the first confirmed infection with an omicron and the date of the first report is related to the process of sequencing the viral genome and identifying its mutations.

As scientists from South Africa have shared the variant’s genome with health authorities around the world, other countries can also use the tests to identify the virus in previous samples.

Omikron on November 19 in the Netherlands

In the Netherlands, the Omikron variant was then detected in two test samples taken on November 19 and 23. That national reports Institute of Public Health (RIVM). Regarding cases in the Netherlands, the association said: “It is not yet clear whether these people have visited South Africa.”

A total of nine infections in Scotland raise more questions. The Omikron variant cases return to ‘One Special Event’ on November 20. Scottish Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced this to Parliament in her weekly Covid update.

Broadcasting in Scotland before South Africa’s warning

Subsequently, Deputy Prime Minister John Sweeney said the first transmissions within Scotland could be expected. There is also one case in Germany that cannot be traced back to trips abroad or contact with people who have been abroad.

The first case known in Europe, which according to consistent media reports can be traced back to an unvaccinated woman from Belgium, did not come from South Africa. She was returning from Egypt. These cases indicate the spread of the virus for a long time. The origin of Omikron is still unknown. (European Union)