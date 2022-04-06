The “Science Revolution” at the Federal Palace in Bern

As part of a worldwide “flag rebellion,” 17 scientists demonstrated today in front of the Federal Palace due to climate change.
The basics in brief
- Scientists want to do more to combat climate change.
- So 17 representatives plastered the Federal Palace with a report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.
- In doing so, they joined the “rebellion of scientists” around the world.
Seventeen Swiss scientists plastered parts of the latest report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) and other scientific climate information on the walls of the Federal Palace on Wednesday. In doing so, they joined the “rebellion of scientists” around the world.
More than 1,200 scientists around the world have participated in the campaign this week, according to a statement on Wednesday. “The time for reporting is over, and the time for civil resistance has begun.”
An Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report published on Monday shows there is still some time to mitigate “the most harmful effects of climate change”. But the window of opportunity is quickly closing. According to the statement, this report is the last that can motivate companies to act in a timely manner.
