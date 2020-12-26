It didn’t take long Alvin Camara To present on Christmas Day.

The New Orleans Saints sprint back 40 yards from the landing on the game’s opening drive to make a quick lead over the Minnesota Vikings. And he did so in style with a pair of green-and-red Christmas cleats that would result in a fine from the league.

Camara has scored six touchdowns against the Vikings and now has 21 touchdowns in the season – the highest of his career. The six-speed accelerated TDs are associated with Ernie Nevers (Chicago Cardinals, 1929) for most games in NFL history. Camara has also set a high career path with yards of squabbling. He was named to his fourth Pro Bowl team in four years earlier this week.

Alvin Camara is coming to town 🎅 40 yards to A_kamara6!

The Saints’ attack line also deserves recognition on the day both guards began Andros of peat And the Nick Easton Outside with casualties. The streak opened a major loophole for Camara against the injured Minnesota defense.

The Camara might also benefit from ceremonial cleats.