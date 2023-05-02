The Saab 1X Giraffe is receiving orders from the UK Ministry of Defense

Saab has signed two contracts with the British Ministry of Defense for the supply of eleven Giraffe 1X radars, including support. The total order value is approximately SEK 264 million and deliveries have already begun.

The Giraffe 1X radars are largely intended for use, while one unit has been purchased from the Royal Navy and will be installed and tested on the XV Patrick Blackett. This vessel is operated by NavyX to test, pilot and experiment with new technologies and concepts.

1X giraffe mounted on vehicle, close-up

The Giraffe 1X is a lightweight 3D surveillance radar with multiple simultaneous air and ground surveillance deployments, providing commanders with high quality air defense target data, unmanned aircraft (C-UAS) detection, missile, artillery and mortar (C-RAM) detection and A warning in one solution. The UK has a large fleet of Saab radars with ARTHUR (known as MAMBA in the UK) since 2004 and the largest fleet of Giraffe AMB ground-based radars in service since 2010.

This new capability was purchased for the UK based on the fact that the Giraffe 1X is the fastest and most effective solution available with a proven capability that enjoys a high level of confidence among C-UAS experts. The systems incorporate continuous software upgrades based on Saab’s longstanding understanding of our customers’ needs and the operational threats faced by responders. The work will be carried out in Gothenburg, Sweden and the UK and delivery of the systems has already begun.

“These orders are an excellent example of how our rapidly deployable software-defined systems can continue to support our customers in the UK and strengthen our close partnership with the UK Ministry of Defence,” said Dean Rosenfeld, Head of Saab UK.