The Russians are advancing towards Sloviansk

After capturing the former city of Lisysansk in eastern Ukraine, Russian forces are advancing towards their next target, Sloviansk. “In the direction of Sloviansk, the Russians are trying to establish control over the towns of Bohorodychne, Dolyna and Masanivka,” Ukrainian civil servants said in Kyiv on Monday. All three towns are located 20 kilometers north and northeast of Sloviansk, on the south bank of the Seversky Donets River.

According to this information, Russian troops crossed the Chiversky Donets from the east, which runs in a curve in the region. There the enemy is trying to push Ukrainian forces back to a new defensive line between Siwersk, Soledar and Bakhmut, the situation report says. All three towns are located 30 to 40 kilometers east of the city of Sloviansk-Kramadorsk, which is considered the headquarters of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in the Donbass.

In other front sectors, around the city of Kharkiv in the north and in the Black Sea regions of Zaporizhia, Cherson and Mykolayiv in the south, there were no significant troop movements, according to Ukrainian reports, despite heavy artillery fire. Information cannot be independently verified. After weeks of fighting, Russia announced on Sunday that it had captured the city of Lysizansk. Ukraine confirmed in the evening that it was withdrawing its troops there.