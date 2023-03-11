The RTX 4070 Ti is much slower than expected

New hardware for new games or just for repair is the hobby of computer enthusiasts. But what happens when new PC parts don’t work as well as they should? The PCGHX forum’s swarm intelligence was questioned, as did user “Value8” in his problem state. His PC matches well with the current Ryzen 7 7700X, 32GB DDR5-5200, Geforce RTX 4070 Ti, X670E motherboard, decent power supply from Seasonic, and should deliver high performance.

However, it scored much lower on benchmarks such as 3D Mark Time Spy, Furmark, and PC Userbenchmark. PCGH users then suggested HWiNFO as a tool to take a closer look at your PC and advised Value8 to update the BIOS, which can solve many problems, especially with high-end hardware. He should also deactivate G-Sync and check the computer’s power connections closely.

Computer temperatures were fine and all power sockets plugged in. Updating the BIOS and updating the chipset drivers for the Asrock X670E PG Lightning resolved most of the issues and ensured that the RTX 4070 Ti scored well in the 3D Mark. However, the graphics card recognized only one lane instead of the full 16 even under full load, which means bandwidth is very limited.

Here, Value8 was advised to run a GPU-Z render test, which wakes up graphics cards from power-saving mode, and therefore should actually respond with full lanes. However, the graphics card remained at that minimum connection even under full load. Even checking if the processor is in the socket, whether the monitor cable is connected correctly and reinstalling the Nvidia driver cannot solve the problem.

In the end, it was a mechanical issue caused by the length of the graphics card. This was in part of the case and therefore could not be pushed all the way into the PCI-E x16 slot. Fortunately, after it was properly fitted into the slot, it now appears to be fully functional and playable on a PC.

source: PCGHX Forum