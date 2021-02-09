science

The rockslide caused deadly floods in the Himalayas

February 9, 2021
Faye Stephens

On February 7, a disaster occurred in the Himalayas, in the Indian state of Uttarakhand. That may have claimed at least 150 lives. After initially speculating that a glacier collapsed or a glacier lake suddenly leaked, it now appears that the course of the deadly event has been rebuilt. British geologist Dave Petley of the University of Sheffield also wrote a report on the American Geophysical Union Blog, A large landslide over a glacier triggered a fatal chain reaction.

