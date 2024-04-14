The Rock as president? American Parties asked Dwayne Johnson

It is clear that both Republicans and Democrats in the United States wanted to win Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson as their party's presidential candidate. The actor describes the experience as “very surreal” on a podcast.

Hollywood heavyweights have been around for a long time Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (51) He was put forward as a presidential candidate in the United States of America. In a poll published two years ago, 46% of Americans surveyed expressed their desire for the former actor and wrestler to hold the highest office in the United States.

The Hollywood star himself also considered running in the future in an interview with USA Today in 2021, “If that's what people want. Really, I mean it and I'm not being flippant in any way in my answer.”

Clearly, both major parties in the United States wanted Johnson as their candidate

The star himself revealed in a conversation with former Daily Show host Trevor Noah (39 years old) that this possibility is not as unrealistic as some might think. Johnson says in one of the letters: “I will tell you something: At the end of 2022, I received visits from both parties asking me whether I will run and whether I can run? The episode was released on November 9 From Noah's podcast “What Now?”

Representatives of the Republican and Democratic parties in the United States of America presented the aforementioned poll during the meeting. Research conducted by both parties also showed that Johnson, if he ran, would have a good chance in the race for the presidency of the United States.

“The whole thing was very surreal because that was never my goal,” Johnson says, describing his impression of the two meetings. “It was never my goal to be in politics. In fact, there is a lot that I hate about politics.”

However, the actor, who recently appeared in Fast & Furious 10, will likely not be able to run for office, at least for now. Last year, Johnson explained that his current priority is to be present in the lives of his two young daughters, Tiana (5 years old) and Jasmine (7 years old).

Above all, he wanted to be a “daddy” to her after previously missing important life events for his 22-year-old daughter Simone due to his time-consuming wrestling career, Johnson said on Trevor Noah's podcast.

