The risks to European Union clients in the Eurozone must also be supervised. Nearly five years after the British voted to leave the European Union, much has yet to be settled.

The European Central Bank is trying to curb the practice of “cascading bookings”. Banks serve clients in Europe while keeping their principal capital and employees in the United Kingdom. (Photo: Bloomberg) London

Frankfurt According to informed circles, the European Central Bank is tightening its control of risk management in global investment banks. In doing so, it wants to make sure that they are not dependent on their divisions in London despite Brexit.

In order to be able to oversee risks related to EU clients in the eurozone as well, the European Central Bank and national supervisors examine the whereabouts of key bank employees and where their transactions are booked.

Auditing, known as “office mapping”, affects, as we hear, the European Union subsidiaries of international banks such as Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, JPMorgan, Bank of America, Barclays and Morgan Stanley. The European Central Bank asked banks detailed questions about risk management. It concerns the location of the merchants and the risk personnel associated with them as well as the question of how the business is carried out