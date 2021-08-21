The research team creates a little sense

Sometimes when reading new research results one asks oneself with amazement and perhaps a little doubt: How could a team of scientists discover something like this? This is what many people think, for example, when they hear about events in the universe that occurred thousands and thousands of light years away or occurred billions of years ago. No less surprising is that we can gain insight into the exact components of the body’s cells, watch proteins, antibodies and brain transmitters in action and monitor the function of individual genes.

Science usually explains its tools to colleagues by dedicating a separate study chapter to the methodology. However, in rare cases, the toolbox itself is so interesting that “making” is explained to a wider audience. A great example of this has just been provided by a team of researchers from the University of Alaska Fairbanks, the University of Ottawa, and other international institutes. The group published an article entitled “Lifetime Mobility for a Woolly Mammoth in the Arctic” in the famous specialist journal Science. The work is good evidence of how modern science, combined with cutting-edge technology and a candid detective instinct, can gain deep insights into the events of past eras.