The renaissance of political art in the United States of America entertainment

New York (dpa) – The New York Museum of Modern Art is one of the most prominent museums in the United States of America – and the Museum of Modern Art has also placed itself at the forefront of the protests against President Donald Trump.

“Critical reflections” on “omnipresent anxiety and unrest” will be featured in a show starting Monday with newly acquired works inspired by politics, according to the museum, which is located a few blocks from Trump Tower in Manhattan.

The house had previously moved its permanent collection and centrally placed photographs by artists from countries affected by US President Donald Trump’s controversial entry ban. The caption read: “This work is by an artist from a country whose citizens are prohibited from entering the United States.” The works are hung centrally to “emphasize the ideals of welcoming culture and freedom as essential to this museum and the United States.”

The Davis Museum at Wellesley College in Massachusetts, where Trump’s rival Hillary Clinton taught, went further and temporarily removed or covered 120 works of art created or donated by immigrants. They said they wanted to show what the museum would look like without this contribution. At the Metropolitan Museum in New York, curators now regularly give lectures in rooms displaying artwork from areas affected by the entry ban. The director of the Getty Center in Los Angeles spoke out against the ban.

The Whitney Museum in lower Manhattan is also included. At the request of artist Annette Lemieux, her work “Left Right Left Right,” which shows two outstretched fists, was rejected on posters. Roberta Smith, art critic for The New York Times, celebrated the museum’s biennial, which has just begun and is clearly characterized by diversity in its selection of curators, artists and works, as a “revelation.” He also provided the number of times the name “Donald Trump” appeared: “twice.”

There is no museum in the USA that ignores US President Trump – especially after he announced sharp cultural budget cuts in his budget plan, which also upset US museums, which are funded by far more private donors than Germany.

Some museums use the method: now in particular. “We see it as necessary to remind people that we are a democracy,” Louise Mirer, president of the New-York Historical Society, told the New York Times. Your museum has collected several “subway therapy” sticky notes on which New Yorkers wrote to vent on the subway after the election. The adjacent museum, the American Museum of Natural History, emphasized its growing importance when it announced a new addition. In a world described as “post-truth,” the Natural History Museum’s work is “more urgent than ever,” said Natural History Museum President Ellen Futter.

Other museums are more conservative – so as not to offend visitors and donors. “I am wary of the museum being a direct reflection of political change,” said Richard Armstrong, director of the Guggenheim. “Our business is metaphors.” The Hirshhorn Museum in Washington said artists should lead the way, not museums. “Art takes time,” company director Melissa Chiu said. “Without a doubt, more artists are becoming politically motivated. We have to see how we as an institution can make space for that. The Smithsonian Museums say you are not allowed to present yourself as a “party or political supporter.”

Meanwhile, the handling of works of art and other collectors’ items was going well, says a representative of a major auction house from the German news agency. On the one hand, this may be the case because the wealthy do not have to worry about losses under Trump. On the other hand, one also notices the focus on hobbies and the passion for collecting as a kind of “diving into an interesting parallel world.”