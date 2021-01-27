The relationship between China and America: “The retreat of the United States does not surprise me”

SPIEGEL: Mr. Yan, there is a common opinion in Beijing that the United States is in retreat and that there are comparisons with the Soviet Union in its later years. Do you share this perspective?

Yan: All empires are gone in history, and it won’t be any different for the next thousand years. Leaders go through three stages: rise, survival, and decline. I am neither shocked nor surprised by the American decline. The question is how to unfold. The United Kingdom was the leading power in the world for a long time, its decline was extremely slow, and it continued for several decades. The Soviet Union shattered like glass falling to the ground. I think the fall of the United States will be more like the fall of Britain.