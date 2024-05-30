The Rafah hashtag “All Eyes on Rafah” is spreading rapidly, and what is behind it

– “All Eyes on Rafah” – What’s behind the photo has been shared millions of times The campaign goes through social media. But the picture was created artificially – and behind it is a dubious author.

This AI image reinforces solidarity with the Palestinian civilian population. Image: AI/Screenshot

Subscribe now and benefit from the read aloud function. Bottalk

Anyone who has scrolled through Instagram this week has likely seen this post: an aerial view of a neatly arranged tent city, with the oversized phrase “All Eyes on Rafah” in the middle.

Media reported that the image had the aesthetics of a movie poster, and was shared by a number of prominent celebrities, such as actress Nicola Coughlan (Bridgerton) and model Bella Hadid. The leaflet calls for solidarity with the Palestinian residents of the border city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. On Sunday, an Israeli air strike on a refugee camp there killed dozens of people.

Many pro-Palestinian users shared the image, but it was criticized by pro-Israel parties. Pictures of Palestinians killed in the Israeli military operation in the city, as well as pictures of victims of the Hamas massacre in Israel on October 7, were shared on the Internet.

A type of pyramid scheme

Using Instagram’s “It’s Your Turn” function, users can encourage their friends to share the photo on their own Story — a kind of pyramid scheme that quickly helped the post reach massive scale: the photo has been shared on Instagram about 45 million times, so away, plus Millions of times on social networks Facebook and X.

The slogan “All eyes on Rafah” appears to refer to a statement made by the World Health Organization’s representative in the Palestinian territories, Rick Pepperkorn, who warned in February of the consequences of the Israeli attack on the city crowded with refugees.

If you look closely, it becomes clear: the image was created using artificial intelligence. There are no refugee tents arranged in rows in Rafah and no snow-capped mountain range in sight.

Things get even more serious when you look at who is behind the social media campaign. The origin is considered to be an account in Malaysia. According to various media outlets, the user “@shahv4012” shared the post “All Eyes on Rafah.” The user posts pro-Palestinian and sometimes inflammatory anti-Israel posts on his Instagram profile. A very small number of users may have been aware of this and shared the post out of concern for the Palestinian civilian population.

(With materials from EPA)

Enlightenment or propaganda?

Tina Hopper She has been writing for Tamedia’s editorial team since 2014 and in the Society section since 2017. She is a historian and has also completed translation studies. More information @tina__huber

Found an error? Report now.