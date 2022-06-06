The Queen thanks people in the UK for the anniversary

Queen Elizabeth’s four-day jubilee celebration is drawing to a close. In a letter thanking the King, the British people.
The basics in brief
- Queen Elizabeth once again showed herself on the occasion of the anniversary of the throne.
- In the letter, she thanked the people of Great Britain for their sympathy.
- She was humble and deeply touched, and the king got excited.
Queen Elizabeth II after the end Jubilee celebrations of her throne He thanked the people of Britain for their concern. The Queen’s message, published on Sunday evening, said there were no guidelines to follow.
“But I am humbled and deeply moved that so many people came out to celebrate my platinum anniversary.” Even if she is not able to participate in all the events, she takes every person in the country to her heart. And she will continue to serve people “as best I can, with the support of my family.”
In the letter, which, as usual, begins with “Elizabeth R.” – For Regina, the Latin word for queen – The Queen emphasized that she was inspired by a lot of kindness and joy. “And I hope that this renewed sense of community will be felt for many years to come.”
The Queen had previously appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, accompanied by her closest family. The 96-year-old decided not to participate in two of the four days of the festival due to health reasons.
