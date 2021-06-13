The Queen receives US President Biden and the first lady in Windsor

The US president and his wife traveled by helicopter from London after attending the G7 summit in the English county of Cornwall in the past few days.
The Queen wore a pink floral dress and matching hat as she welcomed the presidential couple on the grounds of Windsor Castle. The first lady was wearing a light blue suit. In bright weather, Biden disembarked from the guard of honor before the 95-year-old king greeted the presidential couple for tea.
First meeting without Prince Philip
Biden and the Queen actually met on Friday evening at a reception in Cornwall. His last audience was almost 40 years ago. The then-senator had come to Great Britain in 1982 to attend a meeting of the British American Parliamentary Group.
In her long reign since 1952, the Queen has seen many American presidents come and go. She met most of them either in the US or the UK. Biden is already number 13 – and the first to see her without her husband Prince Philip, who recently passed away at the age of 99.
Recently, Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump came to London for a government reception in 2019. Many Britons were concerned about their queen’s integrity at the time – the visit was supposed to halt a petition with thousands of signatures. But there was no big mistake. What we will remember above all is the clear warning the Queen gave at a state banquet to the then President of the United States to protect international institutions. That shouldn’t be necessary with incumbent President Biden. (SDA)
