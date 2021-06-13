World

The Queen receives US President Biden and the first lady in Windsor

June 14, 2021
Esmond Barker
The US president and his wife traveled by helicopter from London after attending the G7 summit in the English county of Cornwall in the past few days.

The Queen wore a pink floral dress and matching hat as she welcomed the presidential couple on the grounds of Windsor Castle. The first lady was wearing a light blue suit. In bright weather, Biden disembarked from the guard of honor before the 95-year-old king greeted the presidential couple for tea.

