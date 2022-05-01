The Queen is now available as a Barbie

Queen Elizabeth II celebrates her 96th birthday on April 21, 2022. Photo: dpa/Joe Giddens

Perhaps the most unusual gift Queen Elizabeth received from toy maker Mattel: Marking her 96th birthday and the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne in June, there is now Queen Barbie. On February 6, 1952, the King ascended the British throne. This makes her the longest serving head of state in the world. She is also the first British Queen to celebrate her platinum jubilee. For comparison: Queen Victoria ruled the British Empire for 64 years in the 19th century.

Queen Barbie: This meaning has her clothes

Doll wears signature ivory dress with matching white gloves and sash with medallions and tiara. Her headdress is inspired by the alleged Queen Mary’s tiara that the Queen wore at her wedding.

Queen Barbie in front of the Queen’s real home, Buckingham Palace.Zero / Petra Rajnikova

There are two mini medallions attached to the Queen Barbie’s blue sash inspired by actual family requests. Elizabeth received the pink ribbon from her father, George IV, and the blue ribbon from her grandfather, George V. The silver brooch attached to the doll’s dress represents the Garter Star brooch, the Garter Medal being the UK’s highest and most recognizable award.

On formal occasions, the Queen often wears a white dress with gloves and a blue sash, as seen here when she met US President George W. Bush in 2007. Photo: imago stock & people / ZUMA Wire

Queen Barbie was available for $75. As expected, Barbie, which was available at Mattel, Amazon and US supermarket chains Walmart and Target, was sold out after a very short time. Queen Barbie is part of the Barbie Tribute series, which launched in 2021. Last year, American comedian Lucille Ball from the comedy series I Love Lucy was the first Barbie to be honored with Barbie.

(bad)