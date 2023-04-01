The psychotic spectrum and loneliness

Loneliness is a feeling of emptiness that robs those affected of all hope. For people experiencing psychotic episodes, the effects are particularly dire.

Last updated: March 31, 2023

Loneliness is one of the greatest evils of our time. Exclusivity and the fragility of family structures are possible causes of this complex feeling that causes stress and increases the risk of physical illness. People who experience psychotic episodes often feel lonely. subtle links between Psychosis and loneliness still Very little explored. However, we know the impact can be brutal.

Enforced solitude is the prison of the mind. King Stephen

Involuntary loneliness: the prison of the soul

Gabriel García Márquez reminds us that involuntary loneliness poisons the heart. It is an enormous public health problem in most parts of the world, yet it is largely ignored. the Effects on the body and mind destructive (luh et al. 2012). Many lonely people develop depression or other mental disorders and have a shorter life expectancy. People with psychosis often experience severe loneliness, Because their social structures are weak and ephemeral.

At least one percent of the world’s population faces a diagnosis of psychosis. In reality to report Eight out of ten patients From this country (Lim et al., 2017): the suffocating, suffocating loneliness that strips them of all hope.

Unwanted loneliness is an endless desert. Pearl S Buck

Psychotic episodes increase the risk of loneliness.

Psychosis and loneliness

Social defeats make one Risk factor for psychotic spectrum disorders Dar (Hockley et al., 2010). Scientists have found a relationship between loneliness, paranoia, negative symptoms, and a negative worldview (Lim et al., 2018).

“Loneliness is the loudest cry you can hear.” August Strindberg

However, loneliness often leads to positive symptoms as well such as hallucinations and delusions. Poor self-image, depression, scarring, or guilt often drive those affected into isolation, with often devastating consequences. A study from Dr. Michelle H. Lim (2018) reports the following effects:

Loneliness is closely related to the phenomena of auditory hallucinations.

It leads to a greater stigma . Patients report feeling less social support. As a result, they often consider themselves “incompetent”.

. Patients report feeling less social support. As a result, they often consider themselves “incompetent”. Affected people experience dissatisfaction with life. They go through a life burdened with psychotic symptoms, as well as the hopelessness of loneliness.

They go through a life burdened with psychotic symptoms, as well as the hopelessness of loneliness. These people are often in the hospital . They often have a feeling that only medical professionals are close to them.

. They often have a feeling that only medical professionals are close to them. This doubles the risk of contracting various diseases, Including depression and suicidal thoughts.

Including depression and suicidal thoughts. A good support network improves the well-being of those affected. Therefore, the intervention must certainly take into account human interest and the establishment of social contacts. Loneliness hinders the success of treatment.

“Unwanted loneliness is the greatest kind of cruelty.” Elaine Glasgow

Loneliness must be taken into account in the psychological treatment of psychosis.

Conclusion: loneliness, fear and psychosis

People who experience psychotic episodes experience increased feelings of loneliness. This fact can promote anxiety and increase the risk of paranoid delusions. The effects of loneliness are particularly dramatic in people with psychotic disorders, This must be taken into account during treatment. Social contacts and inclusion in a supportive network are an urgent necessity for those affected.

“Loneliness is the cruelest company when it is unwanted.” Lord Byron

You may also be interested in this…