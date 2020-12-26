The PS5 will stick with one player

If there is a clear distinction between Xbox users from Microsoft and Sony Playstation users, based on the original titles provided by the two companies, this is the kind of games that users play.

Sony’s most popular original series and titles from “Uncharted” to “The Last of Us”, “God of War”, “Ghost of Tsushima”, “Infamous”, “Spider-Man”, “Bloodborne” and “Horizon: Zero Dawn”. “ And so forth are primarily (or only) single-player games.

It’s AAA titles with award-winning stories, rich characters, and a very cinematic approach that focuses on exploration and storytelling at the expense of belittling the gameplay itself.

On the one hand, Microsoft’s largest native business leans more towards collaboration and pluralism. From “Halo” to “Gears of War” to “Forza,” gaming is a social activity – competition and / or collaboration with friends or strangers.

They are popular titles where good frame rates are more important than graphics or story, and the internet component is often the key. Sure, some of these games have single player campaigns (albeit often only short), but the real gist is in the multiplayer game.

A few weeks ago, Vice Discover a leaked internal Sony presentation from last year that not only confirms this split but indicates that the company is thriving in the single-player market as others like EA or Rockstar have shunned that arena in favor of multiplayer titles or live services with their constant revenue – generating streams.

According to the company, single-player games are booming as PlayStation users spend more time playing offline compared to the Internet. As a result of their findings, and a survey of more than 3,000 of its user base, they have continued to reshape the way the company creates games.

It turns out that the PS5’s “Activities” feature, the feature that allows players to jump between game missions, was a direct response to that. The feature is specifically designed to address some of the challenges users face in single-player games – simplifying it, making it more user-friendly and easier to interact with those struggling with time constraints.

The result is that Sony’s single-player games for the PS5 will provide more leakage gameplay, something that multiplayer is often known about.

A futuristic look at Sony’s roster of PS5 originals and the likes of “God of War: Ragnarok,” “Horizon: Forbidden West,” and “Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart” definitely indicates that they intend to stay with one player for years to come.