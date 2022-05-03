The President of Israel talks about Saudi Arabia | abroad

Israel – Israeli President Isaac Herzog spoke of his support for establishing diplomatic relations with Saudi Arabia.

“The Saudis need to join the Abraham family. I certainly look forward to coming to Saudi Arabia for an open meeting in the future,” Herzog told Israel Hadom newspaper (Monday). However, the establishment of relations also depends on “internal developments” in Saudi Arabia and the kingdom’s relations with the United States.

In September 2020, Israel concluded similar agreements with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. The United States of America brokered the Abraham Accords. Then Morocco and Sudan also decided to normalize their relations with Israel. Previously, only two Arab countries, Egypt and Jordan, had diplomatic relations with Jordan.

Like Israel, Saudi Arabia is an ally of the United States. Officially, the Saudis have no diplomatic relations with Israel, but it is said that there are contacts behind the scenes. Fighter planes from the two countries participated in joint patrol flights led by the US military. Israel and Saudi Arabia also share hostility towards Iran.

The possibility of normalizing relations has been discussed several times. Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said last year that normalization could bring “enormous benefits” to the region – economically, socially and security. But the precondition is the establishment of a Palestinian state on the basis of the 1967 borders.