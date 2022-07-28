The power outage in Kassel is currently on 27/7/2022: here there are disturbances in the power grid

The electricity went out in the Bosenthal district of Kassel on Wednesday afternoon. You can read all the reports about the power outage in Kassel today and find help here at news.de

Power outage and maintenance in Kassel currently

According to the Störsauskunft.de portal, there is currently a message for the city Castle included. The responsible electricity supplier Städtische Werke Netz + Service GmbH has accordingly reported an outage in the supply area. On average, the availability of the German power grid is very high, including in Kassel in the state of Hesse. However, interruptions in the power supply can occur from time to time. All the detailed information about potential and current network problems can be found here in our overview.

The following disruptions are currently available on July 27, 2022 in Kassel

Municipal business Netz + Service GmbH provides information on the area Goldregenweg in Bossental, Wolfsanger-Hasenhecke, Kassel (postal code 34125) About a bug known since 1:54 p.m., today, no cure is in sight yet. To date, however, no resident has explicitly reported an impairment. No more detailed explanations are available from the network operator.

(As of: 07/27/2022, 10:02 PM)

Kassel Power Outage Reporting: How do I find the correct hotspot for my error report?

You must have one power outage If affected, keep calm and check if the fuse in the fuse box has blown due to overload, for example. Do not report a power outage to the police or rescue co-ordination centers of the fire brigade immediately, as most of the time it is not an emergency. So the correct address is your power supply.

Here you can access the error report from the responsible network operator, Städtische Werke Netz + Service.

Power outage, what now? How to behave properly

If you or even a larger area is affected by a power outage, the authorities recommend the following: In such a situation, it is important to be aware of the situation in your area. Check the media, listen to local radio stations, or read online. Here at news.de you will always find the current situation in your city. Only in exceptional emergencies, please call the emergency numbers 110 (police) and 112 (firefighters). If the error is not widely known, report the details to your power grid operator. Reduce your consumption of electricity and water to a minimum. Finally, in the event of long-term failures, inquire about the locations of information centers set up by the authorities.

Frequency of supply interruptions

Outages in the power grid occur from time to time, even if they are mostly regional and only temporary. In Germany, a lot is done to ensure there are no blackouts, so statistically German households have to be without electricity for an average of less than 20 minutes per year. In the UK, it takes more than an hour per year, and in some European countries like Poland or Italy, it takes more than 3 hours.

A comparison of federal states by the Federal Network Agency shows that key blackout numbers range from 9 to 19 minutes. Rhineland-Palatinate (about 19 minutes per year) and Brandenburg (about 17 minutes) top the list, followed by Saxony-Anhalt (16 minutes). On the other hand, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Hesse, Bavaria, Berlin and Schleswig-Holstein suffer the least blackouts (about 9 minutes each).

Follow news.de already in Facebook And the Youtube? Here you will find the latest news, the latest videos, great contests and a direct line to the editorial team.

+++ Editorial note: This text has been created on the basis of current data with the help of artificial intelligence. If you have any comments or questions, please contact [email protected] +++

ROJ / news.de