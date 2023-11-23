The power of women in the boardroom: A look at the current numbers

November 23, 2023

Under the title “Female Board Members: They’re Alone at the Top,” the Albright Foundation recently published a study that provides an interesting look at the progress and challenges faced by women in leadership positions in German companies. The numbers are promising, but there is still a lot of work to be done.

The latest study, covering the period from September 2022 to September 2023, shows that at least 37 percent of newly filled board positions at the 160 largest companies listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange were held by women. This is certainly progress that should not be overlooked. 94 companies now have women on their boards, compared to 66 without them.

However, the overall proportion of women on boards remains below expectations of 17.4 percent. An interesting finding of the study is that of these 94 companies, 71 companies have only one woman on the board of directors. Feeling lonely at the top remains a reality for many female managers.

If we look beyond the horizon, we see that Germany still has some catching up to do by international standards. While 32.6% of board positions at the 40 largest US companies are held by women, Germany, with a 23.2% share in the DAX, lags far behind countries such as Great Britain, France and Sweden.

