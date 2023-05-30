The populists’ victory march: the victory of the right in Italy as well

– The right is also winning in Italy The left, which is marching apart, is losing its strongholds – and the luster of Social Democratic candidate Eli Schlein is fading. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni can bask in success. Mark Pease in Rome

Biggest winner: Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Photo: Andreas Solaro (AFP)

In Italy the wind is still blowing politically from the right – as in other European countries. Commentators are now debating whether the second and final round of local elections on Pentecost is still a breeze or indeed a storm. What is certain is that the right-wing camp, which has ruled the country as a whole since last fall, has won almost everywhere.

Five of the seven county capitals running for election won the Whig, and some won. Catania and Ragusa had already fallen to her hand in the first round. The left was particularly hurt by the loss of its traditional stronghold in Ancona. It remains for Vicenza – where the moderately successful candidate, moderate social democrat Giacomo Busamai, has characteristically recently asked his party’s leadership to stay out of the campaign. In the formerly red towns of Tuscany, the leaders of the Whig parties who had taken office five years earlier were installed; There is no longer any talk of a one-time protest election.

Italian model

Election analyzes immediately pointed to other European countries and to the 2024 European elections. The right generally sees itself on the rise. The Italian model, according to which the conservative Forza Italia and right-wing populist Lega (must) ally itself with the partly outspoken post-fascist Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, the Fratelli d’Italia in order to be able to govern.

Eli Schlein, leader of the Democratic Partito Party, conceded defeat. Photo: Alberto Pezzoli (AFP)

In the short term, the vote on Sunday and Monday raises questions about the new leadership of the Partito Social Democratic Party (PD). It was amazing in a country where so many politicians talk a lot without really saying anything, PD Chief Ellie Schlein, 37, did not utter the words and clearly admitted defeat. The rising politician, who only in the spring took over the leadership of the party in a campaign against the moderate Riallo, is considered a great talent in Italian politics. It reinvigorated the PD and led the party further and further to the left, but lost some well-known figures who were not willing to go down this path. Now she has to realize that with this course she is primarily able to retain young, progressive voters, but so far she has not been able to win a majority in the country.

“You can’t win alone”

Schlein himself has already identified the culprit: the other parties on the left spectrum. “You cannot win alone,” she said, aimed primarily at former Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, who now leads the former ruling 5-Star party and does not want to yield to the larger Social Democrats. In general, the leftists often marched separately, while the three right-wing parties would join forces when necessary and agree on a single candidate.

The big winner in the elections is Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. The Fratelli d’Italia performed especially well, which gave Meloni additional advantages in the confrontation with her coalition partners. Gone are the days when it was widely expected that the other two leaders of the party, Matteo Salvini and Silvio Berlusconi, would quickly abandon their inexperienced colleague.

On the contrary, Meloni is now supposed to pick up the pace, especially towards Lega leader Salvini. Forza Italia is not a dominant player on the field anyway due to the serious illness of their father Berlusconi, who does not want to give up the leadership of the party just yet. Meloni is following the project to amend the constitution with the aim of strengthening the position of prime minister. the It can then be directly elected by the people.

Meloni is firmly in the saddle

