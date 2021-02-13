The park: sign of friendship – rheintaler.ch

Of course, flowers are among the most common love greetings, and Valentine’s Day is especially geared towards lovers. Valentine’s Day gifts are mainly given to women. It is mostly men, but also companies and other employers, who resort to this medium to strengthen partnerships, relationships and friendships.

But Valentine’s Day is like Mother’s Day, and recipients have deserved these gifts throughout the year. So the advertisement for florists and chocolates really hit the mark.

It wasn’t always like this, but it was for a long time. The first day of memory of Saint Valentine was introduced to the entire church in the year 469. However, it is believed that no particular martyr named Valentinus is remembered.

In the 14th century, the tradition began to flourish in European courts – as Valentine’s Day. In the 18th century, people started giving flowers and sweets to each other and sending special Valentine’s Day cards to each other. In general, it can roughly be said that February 14th was a global holiday that developed in the 1950s.

Today, Anglo-Saxon countries such as Great Britain and the United States celebrate Valentine’s Day as a public holiday today. A conservative estimate speaks of about 190 million postcards in the United States. In Switzerland, February 14th is mainly a happy day for gardeners and florists; Here, too, flowers are more popular than chocolates these days. Make you less fat. This is why we forget the entire epidemic for one day and are happy that we have loved ones, family members and friends who are bravely standing by our side even in these difficult times. And that deserves a little bit of appreciation, isn’t it? Valentine’s Day should be a sign for us this year that we can hang out together.

Like flowers that are still dormant under the ice sheet, but in just a few weeks in warm spring weather they will break through the snow and present their wonderful blooms. Our garden is waiting for Valentine’s Day so that he can give us rich gifts.

