The Paris massacre of 1961 is unforgivable

“The crimes committed that night (…) are unforgivable for the Republic”: Emmanuel Macron. Photo: Ludovic Marin/AFP/AP/dpa (Photo: dpa) Macron

“The crimes that took place that night “The crimes that were committed that night (…) are unforgivable for the republic,” said a message from the Elysee Palace on Saturday. France recognized its clear responsibility. Macron had earlier attended a memorial event in Colombes, near Paris. According to the Elysee, he is the first president to attend such a celebration.

Macron’s words about the massacre 60 years ago were met with mixed reactions. While the move was seen as historic on the one hand, calls were made to move forward and recognize the events of October 17, 1961 as a state crime.

The memorial ceremony was held in Columbus at the foot of the Pont de Bezons bridge. Many Algerians set out from Coulomb to boycott the 1961 demonstrations, according to the Elysee. Accordingly, many bodies were later recovered from the Seine here. In the presence of the relatives of the victims and those involved, Macron observed a minute of silence. A wreath was also laid on the anniversary. Relatives threw white roses into the Seine. With Didier Lalmane, the police chief laid a wreath in memory of the victims for the first time on Sunday, according to Paris police.