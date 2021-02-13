The pandemic is forcing the second cancellation of the Women’s Curling World Championship

The World Curling Championship for Women was canceled in 2021.

The event, which is scheduled to take place in Schaffhausen, Switzerland, from March 19-28, was not supported by the Swiss health authorities.

The World Curling Federation released the official news by sending out a press release early Monday. In the statement, the International Sports Federation said that due to the current epidemiological situation and concerns about the spread of new variables, permission to host an international sporting event would not be granted.

“Our staff and local organizers have worked tirelessly to ensure the safety of all the athletes, officials, staff and volunteers working at the event,” said Kate Keithness, President of the World Curling Federation.

“We are very disappointed that the athletes who worked hard to fight for the world title did not get this opportunity for the second year in a row because the event was canceled.”

This is the second time that the Women’s World Cup has been canceled. In March of last year, in the early days of the pandemic, the tournament that had been scheduled to be held in Prince George, British Columbia was canceled. Hair curlers from all over the world had already traveled to British Columbia – the event ended a few days before the competition began.

This cancellation has more meaning now as the Beijing Olympics approaches.

In less than a year until the 2022 Winter Olympics, there is now a full-blown battle underway to try to postpone the Women’s World Cup Finals elsewhere, or the WKF says it could add another event in the future to try to qualify those nations.

“We will review all options available to us to complete the qualification process for the women’s teams for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, and we will do our best to ensure that they are suspended from the competition,” said Keithness.

Skip Brad Gushue already has an Olympic gold medal in his pocket. (Sean Kilpatrick / Canadian Press)

Canada needs sixth place in the top to qualify for Beijing

Canada now needs the top six in the Women’s Curling Championship to qualify for Beijing 2022.

The WCF says it is now talking to all participants about the next steps to complete the Olympic qualification process. It is reported that talks with local organizers will take place in Schaffhausen for future international competitions.

Shortly after the Women’s World Cup was canceled, Curling Canada sent its own press release stating that none of the planned events at Calgary Curling Bubble would be affected by today’s decision.

“We have been in constant contact with Alberta Health and Public Health Canada, and healthcare professionals support our testing and enforcement protocols.” Catherine Henderson, Executive Director of Curling Canada, said Calgary is in a safe environment for athletes and officials, especially in the host city of Calgary, “so we are I am sure the fans can see the best players in our sport at work. ”

“We respect the decision of the Krilling World Federation and await more information on canceling the event in Switzerland.”

The Men’s World Championships planned for the start of April at Curling Bubble Calgary remains as planned.

At this point, the Men’s World Championships scheduled for early April at Calgary Curling Bubble remains as planned.

There are also plans to host the world mixed doubles championship later in April in a venue that has yet to be named.

The cancellation of the Women’s World Cup comes less than two weeks before the start of the Scottish League in Calgary Babylon.

Eighteen of the top female teams from across Canada will live in a bubble-like environment in Canadian Olympic Park from February 19 to compete in the national championships.

The Brier will be held at the Calgary Bubble from March 5-14. This leads to the national mixed doubles championship in mid-March, followed by the men’s world championships, which start on April 2.