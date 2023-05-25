The other World Cup quarter-finals – America’s sovereign in the semi-finals after its victory over the Czech Republic – sport

sport

The other World Cup quarter-finals – America's sovereign in the semi-finals after its victory over the Czech Republic

May 25, 2023
Eileen Curry
The other World Cup quarter-finals – the United States of America, after confidently defeating the Czech Republic in the semi-finals


USA – Czech Republic 3: 0

The United States continued the flawless World Cup. In the quarterfinals in Tampere, the winners of Group A deservedly beat the Czechs 3-0, thus celebrating their eighth victory in the eighth match at the World Cup. There were 7 victories after 60 minutes, only in the last group match against Sweden the Americans had to go to overtime. In the quarterfinals, the United States scored a goal in both the first and third periods of the second on Victory Road. In the 13th minute, Matt Coronato put his team ahead with a deflected shot, Niklaus Berbiks made it 2-0 in the 29th minute. In the end, Cutter Gauthier was responsible for the decision with his seventh World Cup goal with about 10 minutes left in the game. The Americans’ victory was well deserved, and the shooting ratio of 34:15 for the USA speaks plain language. Germany takes on the United States in the semi-finals on Saturday.

Ice Hockey World Championships in Finland and Latvia


SRF Zwei, Ice Hockey World Championships – Highlights, May 22, 2023, 10:00 PM;


