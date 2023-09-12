The opening slab is very distinctive

Unfortunately, in the spring of 2023, we had water damage in the bathroom and had to renovate it after it dried out. In the end, we agreed on simple, large, square tiles that would be placed without forming a specific pattern. But we are still very satisfied with it. From a mathematical point of view, it might also be possible for something completely different to happen: using the so-called 13-sided Einstein tile, the entire plane could be covered without regularly repeating the resulting pattern.

You’ll probably have to pay a craftsman a lot of money to properly lay the intricately cut tiles, but from a mathematical point of view, the new found shape is exciting. Because such tile patterns are one of the most difficult problems in this field. So it is not surprising that it took decades for a breakthrough to be achieved in Einstein’s court. And it probably took a layman like David Smith to do it: A retired printing system technician found the now-famous solution in November 2022 and then reported it to math-loving computer scientist Craig Kaplan of the University of Waterloo, whose additional announcement began bringing in the scientific community. My colleague Manon Bischoff describes in detail how the story began and what this discovery means for mathematics on page 12 in our main article.

The search for an ideal and robust power grid is more practical than Einstein’s tiles. In Germany, for example, we are currently repeatedly faced with the problem of the inadequacy of existing methods for transporting wind-generated electricity from the north of the republic to large industrial customers in the south. Instead, they must take detours through Eastern Europe, export cheaply – or even reduce production in order to keep the network stable. Meanwhile, in Baden-Württemberg, for example, expensive electricity must be imported from Switzerland, otherwise there will be a voltage drop here.