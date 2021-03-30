The number of Swiss abroad is growing more slowly than it already is

The share of retirees living abroad grew the most, at 2.8 percent, the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) announced Tuesday. The number of Swiss overseas in Asia – a continent traditionally popular with retirement homes – decreased by 1%. In Africa (-2.9 percent) and America (-0.2 percent), there were also fewer residents in Switzerland last year compared to the previous year.

The vast majority of Swiss abroad – 490,800, or 63 percent – were living in Europe in 2020. At 200,900, or about a quarter, France and its overseas territories have chosen their place of residence. It was followed by Germany with around 100,000 inhabitants, Italy with around 50,000 well, the United Kingdom with around 40,000, and Spain with less than 25,000. The number of Swiss abroad increased in all these countries, most notably in Germany with an increase of 2.5%.

Significant growth in Israel

Slightly more than a third of Swiss abroad (285,500) have moved to another continent, preferably to America, where just a quarter of them have settled. The other continents follow Asia, Oceania and Africa, with a share ranging between 7 and 2 percent.

Of the transcontinental Swiss abroad, most preferred the United States, or 81,300, or 10 percent. Followed by Canada with half the number of Swiss as the United States of America, Australia with 25,700 and Israel with 21,400 – the country with the highest increase in the number of Swiss abroad, at 2.6%.

Many centenarians

21.1 percent of Swiss abroad – roughly the same as the previous year – were minors and 56.7 percent (also nearly unchanged) were between the ages of 18 and 64. The elderly were responsible for the increase: 22.2 per cent, or 172,500 Swiss people abroad were of retirement age, up 2.8 per cent from the previous year.

The 662 Swiss living abroad – 8 out of 10,000 – were a hundred years old or older. In Germany, only 2 in 10,000 residents are in this age group.