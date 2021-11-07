The number of leaked weapons disappoints the fans

One of the pre-orders received unwanted access to “Battlefield 2042” for a short time, the pre-load of which began today on Xbox consoles. Shortly thereafter, the number of weapons available on the network leaked out.

Battlefield 2042 has been pre-loaded for Xbox today. A user appears to have gained early access to the game, which took advantage of it: on Reddit, among other things, a swarm of the firearms included with the launch.

22 weapons when fired

in office You can see the individual weapons are clearly listed in the list. The number is relatively manageable at 22 weapons.

Among the assault rifles, there are only four different models available for deployment. We see the same with machine guns. Snipers can choose from three sniper rifles, while light machine guns only offer two samples. The last class of weapons is also equipped with three rifles in a diminutive.





Some fans are disappointed with the number of guns. Very little is offered in this regard for the modern first-person shooter. The user describes the LMG category in particular as “ridiculous”.

For comparison: The WW2 shooter and its direct predecessor “Battlefield V” had 30 primary weapons when fired. In the still popular “Battlefield 4” there were 84!

The competition is also better equipped. In the newly released “Call of Duty: Vanguard”, there are 38 weapons to choose from. Players are offered seven assault rifles, six machine guns, four machine guns, four shotguns, three sniper rifles and three DMR rifles. The total number of secondary weapons and rocket launchers is nine models. There are two types of combat knives.

However, the 22 weapons are only related to the All Out Warfare mode. In the portal mode, the equipment of the soldiers will be more diverse. Electronic Arts promises According to the official information More than 75 different weapons from previous branches of the “Battlefield” series. The set allows you to select the weapons that can be used on the battlefield.

In addition, he certainly will not stop at this number of weapons. EA promises long-term support for the new launcher in the form of regular seasons. C Tom Henderson About seven weapons can be added per season. So the range will increase exponentially over time.

PlayStation players can download the upcoming shooter online on Wednesday. Those who pre-order the Gold or Ultimate Edition can play starting November 12. EA Play members can also start on this date, but game time is limited to ten hours.

Meanwhile, several insiders and gaming magazines drew attention to the leak on Twitter.

