The Nintendo Switch 14.0.0 system update is now live, here are the full patch notes

Nintendo just released a new firmware update for the Switch. It updates the system to version 14.0.0 and although it is not a major update, it adds an important and long-lasting feature.

Five years later, users now have the ability to create program groups. This is basically the Updates folder, which means you can organize your game library into all sorts of categories. There is a maximum of 100 groups with a maximum of 200 titles per group.

So – there you go, you can finally clean up the main toggle menu. In addition, Nintendo has changed the volume behavior of Bluetooth audio to improve the user experience.

Here are the full patch notes provided by Nintendo Official support page:

Version 14.0.0 (released March 21, 2022)

The Groups feature has been added to the All Programs list.

You can now create program groups to organize your program titles.

Creating groups for different types of games, for developers, or whatever else you want to organize can make it easier to find the app you want. Up to 100 groups can be created with a maximum of 200 addresses per group.

The button to continue to the All Programs screen is displayed only if there are 13 or more program title icons on the system.

For more information, see How to create program groups.

The behavior of the Bluetooth® volume level has been changed.

You can now adjust the volume of your Bluetooth audio devices using the Nintendo Switch™ controller or by using the volume buttons on your Bluetooth audio device. The Bluetooth audio device must support AVRCP profiles for these changes to work.

The volume level displayed on the console reflects the Bluetooth volume level when the device control buttons are used.

The maximum volume has been increased for some Bluetooth audio devices.

Have you downloaded the latest firmware update for the Switch yet? Did you notice anything else? Leave a comment below.