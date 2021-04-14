The next update to Oculus Quest 2 will provide wireless streaming for PC and 120Hz mode

Announces Oculus This wireless PC transmission, 120Hz refresh rate, and improvements from Infinite Office will be available for Oculus Quest 2 with software update v28, which the company says will be available soon.

Infinite Office is a feature that Oculus includes as part of Oculus Home that enables users to work in a virtual environment. With the update of version 28, Infinite Office has an experimental feature that allows users to add a virtual office where their physical office is located so that users know where to sit and place real physical objects without leaving VR. Quest 2 will also be able to show a virtual representation of the Logitech K830 keyboard, although Facebook says support for the visualization of more keyboard models will come in the future.

Another feature that comes with the update is the ability to wirelessly stream games or apps from a desktop computer. The Oculus invokes an Air Link wireless transmission function, called Link Cable, which allows the headset to be connected to a computer. The function works correctly only with some network settings. The instruction manual states that you need a good Wi-Fi network to have an acceptable experience and that the link cable still has the best visual quality.

Facebook says it hasn’t ruled out the possibility of bringing the Air Link to the original Quest at some point in the future, but says it is “focusing on improving the Air Link to get the best possible Quest 2 experience first”.

We know the original Quest was able to stream wirelessly to PC as freelance developer Jay Godin added it to their Virtual Desktop app. The app provides users with a virtual space to use their computers and also supports streaming games over WiFi. However, here we need to talk about the controversy.

If you thought the description of the virtual desktop a bit like Facebook’s Infinite Office, then you are not alone – Godin Talk about it How Facebook basically builds the idea for the app in its beta version of Oculus and then offers it for free for a while. The fact that he can help with his case Facebook has blocked an update that allows Virtual Desktop to be used wirelessly By early this year, users will have to go through a complex page upload process to get the job done.

Download Talk to Godin Via Facebook launching Air Link and getting this comment:

“In 2017, Facebook copied the basic functions of Virtual Desktop on Rift and integrated them into their platform, essentially making my application obsolete. I’m not surprised that they did this again on Quest. I copied your fitness tracking app last year and started An app. Oculus Move basically killed the company. They also started the App Lab because they saw how popular SideQuest is. This is what they do. If you have a popular app on Quest today, expect Facebook to clone you and leave you for the fate of the Virtual Desktop on Quest, then we need to Seeing Facebook’s solution competing. Given the number of issues Oculus Link is facing today, I’m confident Virtual Desktop will remain a valuable solution for a while. I also have a lot of great features at work that I can’t wait to share with the community. “

Despite the warnings about copying ideas on Facebook, he remains confident he can keep up. It’s an open question about how successful Air Link was in the beginning and how quickly the improvements were.

The update also includes a trial mode for 120Hz refresh rates above the current 90Hz and the original 72Hz. It’s a slight delay from Oculus’ The original launch expected in March. The Oculus post notes that many won’t try right away – Quest 2 continues to run at 90Hz, so you won’t see what it looks like until developers release versions of their games and software to run at a higher refresh rate. The wait can’t be long: Jay Godin He has already tweeted The 120Hz update will be available for virtual desktops as soon as version 28 is available.