The next racism scandal in England – Bukayo Saka strikes again

Arsenal were held to a 2-2 draw by West Ham United in the London derby on Sunday. After the match, star striker Bukayo Saka (21) was the victim of racist hostilities online.

Arsenal took a 2-1 lead early in the second half when Arsenal were awarded a penalty. Saka took over in the 52nd minute and could have settled things with a goal.

Unlike West Ham player Said Benrahma (27), who had previously scored the goal for his team from the point, Saka’s nerves failed. The international shot is to the left of the goal. Particularly bitter: the Hammers equalized after just two minutes. On Twitter and Instagram, Saka faced a lot of racism for his fallacy, according to the Daily Star.

He is the latest victim of the racist attacks Premier League players have faced in recent months. Saka hits her again and again. In 2021, after he missed penalties in the penalty shootout against Italy in the European Championship final, the youngster was already subjected to a severe racial insult.