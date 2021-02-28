The new Windows Game Streaming app includes touch and gyroscope controls

Microsoft is internally working on finalizing the Xbox Game Streaming app for Windows PCs. This allows access to game streams from the company’s xCloud service.

The American Online Journal the edge I had access to the latest version of the Xbox Game Streaming app for Windows, which is still unannounced and thus unreleased. After releasing the app, you can run both Xbox Xbox X. And S as well as from xCloud.

With the current companion app, it is currently not possible to stream games from the two new Xbox consoles to Windows PCs. On the other hand, the new app will solve this problem and also bring xCloud streaming to Windows PCs for the first time. The xCloud app is reported to have improved a lot compared to last year.

The Xbox Remote Play feature to connect to Xbox consoles works similarly to the current Console Companion app. You can remotely control your Xbox console, log in and play games, no matter where you are.

The new app now offers full touch support, so you can play Xbox games from your Surface or other touch models without a controller. Microsoft also appears to be preparing a form of gyroscope support here, but this is still in beta.

Microsoft also appears to be working on 1080p streams for xCloud, instead of the currently 720p. This will of course improve the experience on Windows PCs before HD becomes possible once Microsoft upgrades its xCloud servers with the Xbox Series X.

It is unclear when this app will be fully available. Rumor has it Microsoft im März ein What’s New for Games – Events Factory We may hear more about xCloud’s plans there soon.