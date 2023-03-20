The new robotic shark is eating our garbage

Our waste often ends up directly in the sea or via detours. The robot “Wasteshark” – a garbage shark – must free us from the garbage of the future by simply eating it.

We’ve probably all seen the horror images of sea creatures entangled and/or dying in trash. the garbage in the waters of the world takes over: In 2021, more than 32,000 items of waste were found on German coastsincluding the UK over 130,000 (Source: Statista/Ocean Conservancy). If we want to do something for our future, we must, among other things, free the world’s waters from garbage.

Dutch robotics company Ran Marine Technology offers a solution: that’s what the drone is called “Wasteshark” (English: Garbage Shark) “devours” our waste. The robot was recently tested at London’s Canary Wharf: Battery-powered Wasteshark, it can (autonomously or remotely) cover 5km in water. In addition, the manufacturer states that the drone Up to 500 kg of plastic and pollutants can be recorded (source: Ran Marin).

Practical thing: While cleaning, the robot shark naturally swallows some water. This is used to analyze water quality. After the work is done, Wasteshark turns over its loot to enable proper disposal or recycling.

The exhaust shark weighs 75 kg, has a length of 1.60 m and a height of 52 cm: so a lot of waste will fit in it (Image source: Ran Marine Technology)



To date, there is only one Garbage Penny in use

Of course, the numbers sound fantastic: 500 kilograms less waste – every day. However, this figure is perfect. like a news portalstandardwrites, that is Total about 22,700 empty PET bottles About Me. However, since they are often filled with air or water, they take up more space in the robot. However, the fact that a robot can collect plus / minus 500 kilograms of garbage is good for our world.

These positive numbers are basically a way to get more sponsors for Wasteshark. Coming so far A robotic shark in London With one of the sponsors is the beverage company Britvic.

